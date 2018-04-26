Ex-Director of Portland Tennis Program Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The former director of Portland’s city tennis program has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 44-year-old Thomas Zachary Rouse entered his plea on Wednesday after police say he enticed underage girls to send him naked photos of themselves during online conversations.

Police say Rouse also sent a sexually explicit photo of himself to at least one of the girls. The girls told him they were between the ages of 14 and 17 and police say Rouse told them he didn’t mind if they were younger than 18.

Authorities said none of the girls were associated with the city’s tennis program.

Rouse is expected to be sentenced to four years in prison next month as part of a plea agreement.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com