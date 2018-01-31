Ex-Director of Eugene Care Facility Pleads Guilty

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The former executive director of a Eugene care facility admitted to criminally mistreating a woman during a scabies outbreak.

The Register-Guard reports 50-year-old David Meisner pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to a couple months in jail and three years of probation.

As a condition of his plea agreement, Meisner must cooperate in any Medicare fraud investigations involving the facility – Southtowne Memory Care.

Prosecutor Jodie Bureta says the facility had several scabies outbreaks during Meisner’s time as director.

Bureta says Meisner failed to properly address the outbreaks, including treating the residents, particularly the woman named in the case.

Scabies is a severely itchy and contagious condition caused by a mite that burrows in one’s skin.

