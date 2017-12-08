Ex-Columbia Sportswear Worker Sentenced to Help Elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former information technology manager for Columbia Sportswear was sentenced to probation and to use his skills to help senior citizens with computers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 41-year-old Michael Leeper was sentenced in federal court in Portland on Thursday following his August guilty plea to intentionally accessing the company’s computer system after he had quit.

The Judge ordered Leeper to three years of probation and 400 hours of community service to be completed by using his information technology skills to help people.

Leeper worked at Columbia Sportswear for more than a decade before leaving in 2014 to join a Seattle technology company.

Prosecutors say he continued to access company executives’ emails for about two years for competitive advantage.

Columbia Sportswear officials say they are pleased with the court’s outcome.