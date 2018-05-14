Ex-Animal Services Manager Sentenced for Embezzlement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former manager at Multnomah County Animal Services who embezzled county money to buy survival gear has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Randall Brown also paid more than $50,000 in restitution to the county.

He declined to make a statement at Monday’s sentencing in Portland. He previously pleaded guilty to charges of theft, identity theft and official misconduct.

This investigation began last summer when the county learned that Brown used a county-issued purchasing card to buy gold bullion and survival gear. Investigators found that he created fake receipts and forged his manager’s signatures for approval in an effort to hide his purchases.

Brown had the management job for about three years, according to his LinkedIn page.