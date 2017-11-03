Have an Evil Twin? Maybe Avoid the iPhone X.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thousands of people lined up around the country today in hopes of spending at least $1,000 for Apple’s latest and greatest. The iPhone X features an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor, better camera, and facial recognition, which takes the place of the Touch ID button at the bottom of the screen. It’s that last feature that has some people nervous. The iPhone X uses a special camera that can actually map your face in three dimensions. That means you can’t trick it with a photograph. Theoretically it can also account for changes in your facial structure over time. But can it be fooled if you have an identical twin? Mashable put that to the test:

Others who’ve run the identical twin test have had mixed results. Granted, identical twins happen, on average, only once in every 285 births. That means this potential design flaw affects less than one-half of one percent of Apple’s potential customers. But it does mean if you happen to have an evil twin, you may want to avoid the iPhone X for now.

If you have an identical twin, are you worried about this? Are you hoping to get the iPhone X, or avoiding it?