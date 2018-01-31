Eviction Notices Served

Portland Ore – Leaders of the new Village of Hope homeless camp say they will resist attempts to evict campers which could begin Thursday morning. Camp organizers were served notices requiring them to remove their belongings by Thursday morning. Members and supporters of the group disrupted the City Council meeting in a protest against the evictions and continued sweeps of homeless camps.The protesters were angry that Mayor Ted Wheeler opposes the new homeless camp set up during the weekend in a city-owned natural area by the Columbia River Slough.