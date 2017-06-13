Evergreen State College Professor Moves His Family May Not Teach There Again

PORTLAND, Ore.– Professor Bret Weinstein who teaches Biology at Evergreen State College moved his family out of his home and may not teach at Evergreen next year. Weinstein was attacked verbally and viciously by students during A Day of Absence A Day of Presence . Observance of that day has been a tradition since the 70’s. The college has been in denial over student demonstrations getting out of hand. Zach Powers, spokesman would not immediately say $10,000.00 worth of damage had occurred on campus.

He did elude to the fact that more talks were taking place about campus safety . Graduation will take place on Friday. It’s been moved off campus. Professor Weinstein told FOX News, publicly virtually nobody on campus is supporting him, maybe just one person is. Privately many more have.