Evacuations Ordered; I-84 Shutdown Due To Eagle Creek Fire In Gorge

Multnomah County / Hood River County, Oregon – UPDATE:

Updated list of Eagle Creek Fire evacuations as of 7:00am Tuesday 9/5/17:

Warrendale – Level 3 GO!

Dodson – Level 3 GO!

Larch Mountain- Level 3 GO!

Latourell- Level 3 GO!

Bridal Veil – Level 3 GO!

East Corbett – Level 3 GO!

Corbett – Level 2 Be Set.

Springdale- Level 2 Be Set.

Evacuation shelter is established at Mt. Hood Community College located at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham OR.

The Eagle Creek Fire in the Gorge continues to grow with smoke blowing through the Portland-area and ash from the fire raining down. The fire in Cascade Locks has grown to 4,800 acres, leading to evacuations and the closure of I-84 from Troutdale to the Dalles.

Lt. Chad Gaidos with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says folks in Dodson, Warrendale, Larch Mountain, East Corbett, and parts of Cascade Locks are being urged to evacuate immediately. A shelter has been set up at Mount Hood Community College.

State Police believe the Eagle Creek Fire was human-caused, likely by fireworks. They say they have a suspect.

A witness spotted troopers talking to a group of teens Saturday night near the Eagle Creek trail head. He tells K-G-W he heard the fireworks go off when he was hiking the trail earlier in the day.

O-S-P will be meeting with other agencies involved with the fire on Tuesday 9/5/17 to decide whether to charge anyone.

Driving to-and-from the Gorge will be difficult with I-84 closed from Troutdale to the Dalles. O-DOT has closed the highway because the smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire is too thick, and the flames are getting closer to the highway. It was a longer night for many folks trying to get home last night on 84. The I-84 closure is expected to last through much of Tuesday 9/5/17. If you’re trying to find a way around it, S-R-14 on the Washington side is still open.

More Information:

MULTNOMAH COUNTY UPDATE ON EAGLE CREEK FIRE EVACUATIONS (UPDATE 2)

News Release from Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office

Posted on FlashAlert: September 5th, 2017 3:00 AM

Those evacuating as a result of the Eagle Creek Fire should report to the shelter located at the Mt. Hood Community College gymnasium, 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham, OR 97030.



At this time the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuations for communities in East Multnomah County as a result of the Eagle Creek Fire:



Updates will be provided as they are updated or available via social media.



Multnomah County and Red Cross to open care and reception center

Multnomah County and the American Red Cross will open a reception center for people in Bonneville, Dodson and Warrendale who have been impacted by the Eagle Creek fire.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 evacuation notice for the three communities Sunday evening. Although a Level 1 evacuation only calls for people to get prepared to leave their homes, people in need of additional assistance or time to evacuate should begin evacuating when a Level 1 or Level 2 evacuation is issued. This includes people in assisted living centers, people with disabilities and medical conditions and people needing help with small children.

The reception center is located at Chapel Church, 27132 SE Stark Street in Troutdale. It will be open Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Multnomah County and the American Red Cross will provide for some of the immediate needs of those affected, including a safe place to go during the evacuation order. Snacks and beverages will be available.

People in need of additional assistance, including meals and overnight accommodations, are urged to visit the Hedgewald Center at 710 SW Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson, Wash., where a full-service shelter has been established.

For additional information call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 503.988.3646 or call or visit 211 (211info.org).

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds