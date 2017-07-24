Evacuation Order Lifted for Washington Wildfire

HUNTERS, Wash. (AP) – Evacuation orders for people living near a wildfire in a rural area of northeast Washington state were lifted Monday.

KHQ reports ( http://bit.ly/2vDCmhO ) that that Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney says the roughly 400-acre blaze near Hunters, Washington, is 10 percent contained as of Monday night. Stevens County Emergency Management says there are no longer evacuation orders for nearby residents.

The Red Cross had set up an emergency shelter at Columbia School late Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures burned.