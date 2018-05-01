Eugene Woman Sentenced For Killing Boyfriend in Popular Park

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend at a popular park in Eugene has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

The Register-Guard reports 35-year-old Lacy Lyons declined to make a statement at Tuesday’s sentencing.

Lane County Judge Suzanne Chanti said she had been watching Lyons in court, searching for a “spark of remorse.” The judge said she found no such spark.

The shooting happened at Alton Baker Park in January 2017. Lyons and the victim, Joshua Turnage, had been camping in an SUV when she shot him in the back.

Lyons is the mother of four children. She had no prior criminal convictions before the jury returned its verdict last week.

Jurors also convicted her of second-degree assault for striking Turnage in the face with a pistol one month before he was killed.

