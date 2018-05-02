Eugene Woman Gets Life for Boyfriend’s Death

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her boyfriend last year.

The Register-Guard reports 35-year-old Lacy Marie Lyons was sentenced Tuesday after a jury convicted her of murder last week for the death of 32-year-old Joshua Ty Turnage.

Turnage was found dead inside a car at Alton Baker Park in January 2017. Authorities say the couple had been camping at the Eugene park at the time of the shooting.

Lyons’ attorney told the court that his client had shot Turnage after she had believed he would kill her following months of threats.

Judge Suzanne Chanti noted that Lyons did not appear to show any remorse for the killing.

Lyons will be eligible for parole after serving about 30 years in prison.

