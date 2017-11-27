Eugene Woman Accused of Stealing From Rotary Club Raffle

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a Eugene woman accused of stealing money from the sale of raffle tickets.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said Monday that the president of the United Rotary Clubs of Lane County reported the theft in July, saying more than $5,000 in raffle ticket proceeds never made it into the organization’s bank account.

The investigation led the arrest of 42-year-old Corrine Koke, a club captain. McLaughlin said a detective discovered that Koke used the money to pay for living expenses. She’s charged with first-degree theft.