Eugene Springfield Fire Dept. – Responded to 2509 21 st Street in Springfield for a Fire at Rosboro Lumber Co. On arrival crews found fire and smoke coming from a compressor room which supplies air to the mill. The room containing the two large compressors with electrical motors and HVAC unit. The fire started in this room and spread in to void spaces in the ceiling also extending out a large duct work blowing fire onto the roof catching exterior sawdust and electrical components to a sawdust hopper. Automatic sprinklers controlled the fire in the compressor room while fire crews suppressed the fire on the roof and in the attic space. Crews utilized chain saws to make access into the roof area. Snow and ice made for difficult traction on the roof.

22 fire firefighters responded. No injuries to mill workers or firefighters.

Estimated loss $100,000