EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eugene Police are searching for the driver of a sedan that hit a bicyclist and then sped off.

KVAL-TV reports that woman was riding home at about 12:48 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a silver sedan.

The car drove off, leaving the woman lying in the street.

Police say a Good Samaritan stepped in and took her to a local hospital.

The woman was stabilized before being transferred to another hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.