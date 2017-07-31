Eugene Man Killed During Neighbor Dispute Identified

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene man killed in an alleged dispute with a neighbor Sunday has been identified.

The Register-Guard reports 41-year-old Michael Dennis James Long’s identity was released Monday by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Witt was charged with murder on Monday afternoon in connection with the incident.

It did not appear Monday that he had entered a plea, and no future court dates have been scheduled.

Witt remains in jail.

Long died from a gunshot wound in Eugene around 11 a.m. Sunday, but details of the dispute that led to the shooting have not yet been disclosed.