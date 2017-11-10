Eugene Man Arrested for 2016 Murder

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – More than a year after a man was fatally shot in Eugene, police have made an arrest.

The Register-Guard reports 20-year-old Kyle Woody was booked into the Lane County Jail on Thursday after being transferred from state prison. He is serving a five-year sentence there for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing charges after pointing a gun at people near the University of Oregon in February.

Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman says Woody will be arraigned on the murder charge next week.

He’s accused of killing 24-year-old Anthony Johnson in September 2016. A witness who lives in the Whiteaker neighborhood said last year that he heard five or six shots, and Johnson’s body was found in an alley.