Eugene Man Admits Assault on Teen

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A 21-year-old man who tried to sexually assault a teenager outside South Eugene High School has been sentenced to prison.

The five-year sentence was imposed Thursday after Kumeh Robert Barnes pleaded guilty to assault, attempted sodomy and attempted sexual abuse.

The Register-Guard reports the victim, a minor, was injured in the early morning hours of July 4. Police arrested Barnes almost a week later.

Prosecutor Chris Parosa said the girl met Barnes in downtown Eugene after sneaking out of her family’s home. The two had never met before that night.

The girl said they were walking toward an apartment when Barnes dragged her onto the high school campus. She said Barnes forced her to perform oral sex and tried to have sex with her.

Neighbors arrived with flashlights after hearing screams, prompting Barnes to flee.

Barnes told authorities the girl consented to sexual contact.