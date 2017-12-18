Eugene Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Disabled Dog

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a Eugene man accused of killing his girlfriend’s dog.

The Register-Guard reports 23-year-old Daran Malnar turned himself in Saturday night, two days after the dog named Sneekers was found dead in a garbage container.

Social media posts with the hashtag “Justice for Sneekers” indicated the Chihuahua-mixed dog had been drowned. A Facebook post asked people to be on the lookout for Malnar. The post says Sneekers was disabled, but does not specify the condition.

Malnar has been charged with aggravated animal abuse and tampering with evidence.