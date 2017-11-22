Eugene Hires Interim Police Chief
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 12:32 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The city of Eugene has hired a law enforcement official from Texas to be its interim police chief.

City Manager Jon Ruiz issued the announcement to employees late Tuesday afternoon, saying David James will start early next month and stay until a permanent chief is selected.

Pete Kerns retired as police chief in April. The Register-Guard reports he has served as interim chief since that time, but announced last month he will be leaving for good by the end of the year.

James has more than 44 years of experience in law enforcement, the past 15 as chief in Carrollton, a city in east Texas.

Eugene hopes to hire a new police chief by spring 2018.

Related Content

Officer Shoots and Kills Springfield Man
A Test Drive Theft in Eugene
Mount Vernon Police Officer Hurt in Shooting
New Mexico Officer Pleads Not guilty in Oregon Sho...
Bookkeeper Accused Of Taking $250,000 From Treatme...
Eugene Man Arrested for 2016 Murder
Comments