Eugene Hires Interim Police Chief

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The city of Eugene has hired a law enforcement official from Texas to be its interim police chief.

City Manager Jon Ruiz issued the announcement to employees late Tuesday afternoon, saying David James will start early next month and stay until a permanent chief is selected.

Pete Kerns retired as police chief in April. The Register-Guard reports he has served as interim chief since that time, but announced last month he will be leaving for good by the end of the year.

James has more than 44 years of experience in law enforcement, the past 15 as chief in Carrollton, a city in east Texas.

Eugene hopes to hire a new police chief by spring 2018.