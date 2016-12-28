Eugene Could Double Budget for New City Hall

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eugene city officials are considering boosting the proposed City Hall project’s budget by almost 50 percent.

The Register-Guard reports that a proposed cash infusion would give the project $8.7 million, boosting the authorized budget 46 percent to $27.45 million from its present authorized amount of $18.75 million.

The proposed contribution would come from a nearly $19 million payment that Comcast recently made to the city. It comes as city officials are attempting to refocus the construction project that has drawn criticism for running over budget.

Comcast made the payment to the city after losing a long-running legal dispute over a city-imposed fee for broadband Internet service.

The cash infusion is awaiting approval by the City Council.