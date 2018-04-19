Eugene Considers Buffer Zone Between Pot Shops

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Eugene City Council plans a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would require a buffer zone of at least 1,000 feet for new marijuana retailers.

The proposal stems from complaints that a high concentration of pot shops in downtown will thwart the city’s effort to revitalize the area.

The Register-Guard reports that existing pot shops that have opened or that have already secured a state operating license likely would be exempt from the new regulation.

The council voted Wednesday to direct the city manager to schedule a public hearing.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com