Eugene Area Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Foster Child

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are looking for an Oregon man accused of sexually abusing a foster child previously in his care.

The Register-Guard reports 45-year-old Joe Raygosa and his family abruptly moved from their rental home in Junction City after police questioned him about the allegations.

The property manager told police that Raygosa left a phone message Nov. 6, saying the family had to leave for an emergency and did not know if they would return.

The alleged abuse occurred between July 2016 and July 2017, when two foster children were placed into another home for an unrelated reason. One of them told the new foster family about the alleged abuse.

A warrant has not yet been issued for Raygosa’s arrest.