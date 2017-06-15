Eugene Airport On Track For 1 Million Passengers
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jun 15, 2017 @ 2:29 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eugene Airport is on track to have 1 million passengers this year, a mark it has never hit.

Almost 400,000 passengers used the city-owned airport through the end of the May. Airport director Tim Doll tells The Register-Guard that a new daily flight to Phoenix began June 1, and that should push the 2017 total over a million.

Led by Delta and United, the number of passengers using the airport in May rose by nearly 6 percent compared with the same month last year. American Airlines is the carrier for the new flight to Phoenix.

Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Air also serve the Eugene Airport.

