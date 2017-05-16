Estacada Thriftway Reopens and Mayor Says The Town Will Heal Following Stabbing

Estacada, Or. – The Thriftway in Estacada opened today for the first time since a man walked into the store on Sunday with his mother’s severed head and stabbed a clerk. Mayor Sean Drinkwine calls the Mother’s Day attack “horrific”. He says “now we’re going through the healing process, which is really hard.”

Melanie Wagner, the assistant to Estacada’s City Manager passed around a card at City Hall today to be signed and given to the store employees. She says “everybody’s wanting to reach out right now and get beyond what happened.” She stopped by the store today and saw flowers and cards out front and says a local coffee shop brought over coffee for the employees.

36 year old Joshua Webb made his first court appearance this afternoon in Oregon City. He’s accused of murder, attempted murder, abuse of a corpse and animal abuse.

A special fund has been set up for the clerk he’s accused of stabbing. Contributions to the Michael Wagner Medical Fund can be made at any U.S. Bank branch.