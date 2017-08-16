One Escaped Inmate Caught In Portland

Portland, Oregon – UPDATE: One of the two escaped convicts on the run…. has been caught. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds just talked with someone who helped catch them.

Portland police confirm they have Tyray Munter in Custody.

Original Story:

Two men who escaped from an inmate work crew in Central Washington, and have been spotted here in Portland. 30-year-old Tyray Munter and 22-year-old Maksim Petrovsky broke away from a work crew battling a wildfire in Goldendale. Not long after, they were seen in Southeast Portland. Surveillance video shows them on 82nd Ave. near Eastport Plaza.

Munter was serving a six-year prison sentence for assault and theft. Petrovsky was serving more than two and a half years for car theft. At this point, police don’t think either of them is armed, but urge caution. If you see them call 911 right away.

Images courtesy of the Washington Department of Corrections and News Partner KGW