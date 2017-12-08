Escaped Inmate Back in Custody

(Photo courtesy of news-partner KGW)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate from a prison in northwest Oregon who escaped while being transported to a work assignment in Salem is back in custody.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says Tualatin police officers arrested 42-year-old Lorrie Hocker on Friday afternoon.

Department of Corrections officials said Hocker had exited a van and fled on foot Monday morning.

Hocker was incarcerated in September at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville for coercion and felony assault charges. She was scheduled to be released in July.