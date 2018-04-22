Escaped Atlantic Salmon Caught In Drift-Net On Skagit River
By Jim Ferretti
|
Apr 22, 2018 @ 1:21 AM

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) – Washington state officials say an Atlantic salmon that escaped from a collapsed net pen at Cypress Island has been captured in a drift net 40 miles (64 kilometers) up the Skagit River.

Fish veterinarian Jed Varney of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that the 3-foot (1-meter) fish was thin but looked good with no significant bacteria or parasites.

Varney says he found several vertebrae of an unidentified small fish in the Atlantic salmon’s stomach.

A member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe caught the fish Tuesday while drift-net fishing for hatchery chinook.

The Atlantic salmon and about 300,000 others escaped from Cooke Aquaculture’s net-pen farm in August when one of its pens collapsed.

