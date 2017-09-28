You would think that talking to experts would be a good thing, but the lefties don’t seem to think so.

Since President Trump appointed Scott Pruitt to the top spot at the EPA, the agency has been working more closely with the industries that they are putting limitations on. And it would seem to most that having those discussions could be beneficial to both sides.

But people are crying foul, saying that this amounts to some sort of illegal collusion that would destroy our environment. People are frustrated that it’s a major shift from the Obama administration that blocked out many top officials. I would argue that any departure from Obama era policy would be a good thing, but the Twitter warriors disagree.

Most regulations put in place over the past 8 years have helped destroy our economy, slow progress and put America at a disadvantage going forward. Now the EPA is getting a big overhaul, as are our regulations. And the way Scott Pruitt and his staff are handling it will ensure we get what’s best for America.

The post EPA Overhaul – Fixing The Broken Regulations appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.