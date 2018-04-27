Ending “Distillery Ban” on Indian Tribes

I must say, I was baffled to learn this week about a U.S. law from 1834 — that’s STILL in effect. It basically prohibits Indian Tribes from running their own liquor distilleries on tribal land.

Thankfully, this outdated measure is likely to be repealed by the U.S. Congress.

Native American tribes all across the country can credit members of the small Chehalis Tribe in southwest Washington State for helping bring about this change.

They can also thank southwest Washington Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler for taking action:

On Thursday, Herrera Beutler’s proposed legislation got a hearing in the U.S. House Natural Resources’ Indian Affairs Committee and received overwhelming support from lawmakers (both Republicans and Democrats) who appeared baffled this was even an issue.

Herrera Beutler expressed confidence that her bill would make it all the way through Congress and that the 19th Century law will be repealed.

The bill will get a vote in the committee within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, the Chehalis Tribe gets to move ahead with its plans to build a brewery and liquor distillery on reservation land in southwest Washington. They expect to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.