(New York, NY) — The stock market is rebounding after suffering the worst day of trading since 2016. Investors were shaken yesterday by the turmoil in Washington, DC, but the markets bounced back today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 56 points up to 20-663. The S&P 500 gained 9 points to 23-66 and the Nasdaq rose 44 points to 60-55.