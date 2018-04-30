Employees or Contractors?
By Mike Turner
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 3:24 PM

Portland Ore – The question of whether Uber and Lyft drivers are employees or contractors is back again. How that question is answered will decide what kind of futures they’ll have with the TNC’s. Some drivers complain that the Transportation Network Companies take advantage of their contractor status by giving them little say on inconsistent reimbursement and working conditions.
City Commissioner Nick Fish says the council will meet in May to come up with a set of policies to regulate TNC’s.

