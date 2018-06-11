Eminem Gets Blasted

Some fans at an Eminem show were scared when the sound of an explosion went off during as part of a song. His producers say this has been part of his show for years and times with some pyrotechnics on the screen but it was loud and it panicked a lot of people, including a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where a gunman opened fire recently. There was also the mass shooting at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last fall. Some are criticizing Eminem for doing this. Others say, this is his show, he can do what he wants. What do you think? Should artists change their shows to accommodate our fears?

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/11/entertainment/eminem-sound-effects-bonnaroo/index.html