Emergency Water Filling Station Opens In Woodburn

Woodburn, Oregon- Bring your water jugs!

The City of Woodburn opens a water filling station at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center in partnership with the City of Salem and Marion County Emergency Management.

This in order to assist those impacted by Salem’s water advisory. The location, 2900 Tom Tennant Way, is easily accessible off I-5 for those who wish to use it and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday.

The station will open at 7 a.m. Monday and its continued operation will be re-evaluated pending the City of Salem’s updated water test results.

Woodburn City Administrator Scott Derickson wants to remind local residents our water is fine.

“Our water is just fine and there is no need for local residents to fill up on water. The water station will dispense the same water that comes out of our faucets,” he said. “We are being good neighbors to our Salem friends, who have showed us great support in the past.”