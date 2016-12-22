In Brief: Thriller with nuanced characters and an equally nuanced plot.



Isabelle Huppert is one of Europe’s hottest actresses. In the U.S. people who pay attention film recognize her name but most won’t. A hint about Huppert. If she’s in the film, it’s likely very off the wall and even disturbing. Huppert loves taking chances and it has paid off for her.

Elle is her latest shot. It’s a Paul Verhoeven directed film about Michelle Leblanc, a well-to-do, middle-aged divorced woman who owns a successful video game company. The movie opens in her home. She’s been raped and is cleaning up. Michelle doesn’t bother to call the police.

She has her reasons.

The need to involve the authorities becomes more critical when the rapist begins regularly communicating with her. Still she doesn’t call. But Michelle gets more cautious and starts making her own list of suspects. She’s not that popular at the office and has enemies and old boy friends to consider. Then there’s her mother who has a young lover. Michelle goes out of her way to irritate him and her mother.

And on it goes.

Michelle isn’t exactly a model citizen either. Affairs are her thing and she doesn’t care with whom. Her latest attraction is a younger, married man across the street.

Elle picked up a couple of Golden Globe nominations. Huppert for best actress in a drama and the film got notice in the foreign films category. Both are deserved.

Much of this is thanks to a great script from Phillipe Djian that is based on his book Oh and to Verhoeven’s terrific storytelling. It’s been awhile since I — or anyone for that matter — has raved about a Verhoeven movie. Most of his fame comes from 1992’s sex thriller Basic Instinct and 1995’s Showgirls but he also did Robocop and Total Recall.

This one bounces all over the place and is a taut and deep thriller with twists, turns and nuanced characters. Suspects abound.

Huppert is a big reason the film works. She has all bases covered as the all business, catty and cruel Michelle. You find it hard to feel bad that her life is being threatened. It’s a Karma coming back kind of thing.

It’s hard not to love acting this good and a movie that is as complicated as its lead character.

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Stars: Isabelle Huppert

Rated R for mature themes, language, nudity, rape. Not your average holiday movie season fare but this is a taut thriller that can’t be ignored. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

