Elk Killed In Crash Crossing Highway 26 Near Banks

Washington County, Oregon – Traffic alert for you drivers on the westside. A KXL listener called in just before 5am Thursday morning to say someone has crashed into a herd of elk trying to cross Highway 26 near the Banks, North Plains area. ODOT tells us some lanes both westbound and eastbound are being affected right now as crews start to clean up the crash. Police say the driver was not hurt.

Washington County Sheriff’s office tweeted out this photo of the vehicle involved.

Another image courtesy of News Partner KGW: