Election Day Is Here

Portland, Or. – PCC has a 185 million dollar bond measure on the ballot today to pay for a jobs training program. A Salem Public Library bond measure would foot the bill for seismic upgrades. North Marion School District is asking for money to repairs school roofs and do a seismic upgrade on the high school gym.

Both Vancouver and Seattle will elect a new mayor and a Seattle area state senate seat has become the most expensive legislative race in Washington history, with more than $8 and a half million dollars spent. If the Democratic candidate wins, Washington will join Oregon and California with Democrats controlling both the Governor’s Office and the State Legislature.