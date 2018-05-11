Elderly Man Found Dead In Northeast Portland

Portland, Oregon – A man in his 80’s was found dead in his Northeast Portland home and police say his death is suspicious. A friend found the victim in a car repair shop that was turned into a residence on NE MLK near Skidmore around 6:30pm last night. Folks who work and live in the area tell News Partner KGW this guy was well-known AND well-liked.

Authorities are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance cameras. We should learn the victim’s identity today. Police don’t believe the public is in danger.

Read more from Portland Police:

On Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report that a deceased male had been located by a friend in the deceased person’s residence, located in the 4200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the subject was deceased. The deceased is a male in his 80s. Officers noted that circumstances at the scene were suspicious-in-nature. Upon preliminary examination by a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined the Portland Police Detective Division’s Homicide Detail would respond to the scene and assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this investigation.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death as well as confirm the identity of the deceased.

During this investigation, one lane of northbound Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be closed between Northeast Skidmore Street and Northeast Mason Street.

Anyone with information about this death should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon. gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon. gov