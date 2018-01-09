Elbows Off The Table

The beginning of the year is a time to set goals for ourselves and family. For a lot of parents, that includes trying to get their teenagers to have better manners. Some of the challenges include getting teens to make eye contact, shake hands, use the right fork, or chew with their mouths closed. That’s why I took MY son to Melanie Perko, an etiquette expert in Lake Oswego. I called it Etiquette Boot Camp. He was very nervous but proved to be a pretty quick study. Now, let’s just hope he keeps it up. Prom season isn’t too far away.

Here was our radio story:

I also video recorded part of their interaction.

Yes—she does classes and private lessons. You can learn more about her here:

http://www.etiquettemelanie.com/about

