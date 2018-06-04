Eight Years Later And Still No Sign Of Kyron Horman

Portland, Ore. — Monday marks 8 years since the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

June 4, 2010 was the last time anyone saw 7 year old Kyron. His step mother Terri Horman says she brought him to Skyline Elementary School for the morning science fair. She told investigators she stayed with him for a little while before watching him walk down the hallway to his class and she left the school about 8:45am.

He never made it to class and has never been scene since.

In the days following his disappearance, several searches took place around the school and on properties belonging to people connected to Kyron’s stepmother Terri Horman.

The families also held a press conference and were introduced by then Multnomah County Sheriff Captain Mike Shults:

Since June 4, 2010 there have been countless searches, thousands of tips but still no sign of Kyron.