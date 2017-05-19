Effort to Stop Bully Backfires

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon businessman has been accused of impersonating a police officer to scare off a school bully.

The Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2pTV0CR ) 45-year-old Leif Reed Johnson had pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of criminal impersonation of a peace officer.

Central Point police say Johnson had gone to a child’s front door twice posing as an officer. Police say he had told the girl he “was investigating a case involving bullying and threats made on a school bus.”

Johnson said he couldn’t comment on the case on the advice of his lawyer, but he said he believed the whole situation had been “blown out of proportion.”