Ed Davis Sidelined for Season

PORTLAND, Ore.- The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday afternoon that Center Ed Davis will most likely miss the rest of the season as he undergoes arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder to repair an injured labrum.

The procedure is scheduled to be performed next Tuesday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

The team says that the big man originally injured the shoulder during the 2015-16 season and it has progressively worsened. He is averaging 4.3 points and 5.3 points per game.