Eclipse Causing Recording Demand For Alcohol, Marijuana

Oregon – The upcoming Solar Eclipse is sure to be big business for campgrounds and hotels in Oregon. But also for the OLCC.

OLCC spokeswoman Christy Scott tells KXL they are working with stores, restaurants and bars, especially in the path of total eclipse to be ready for those wanting to take part in a solar toast. Scott adds the OLCC says it will be interesting to see how eclipse liquor sales stack up to holidays because they don’t normally see a lot of tourism sales associated with the holidays.

The eclipse won’t be as busy as as the holidays for OLCC, which are typically the OLCC’s busiest time of year.

Oregon will become a destination for many to watch the Solar Eclipse, and the OLCC estimates that could equal about a 20-percent increase in sales of alcohol.

