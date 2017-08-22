Eclipse Aftermath Not Over At PDX

Portland, Oregon – Oregon was one of the first states in the U-S to get the spectacular view of the Great American Eclipse. Traffic on state highways and freeways is better now. But it was crawling in all directions Monday after the big show in the sky. Officials say congestion may stay this way for a couple days, with many folks heading home today and tomorrow. Portland Airport was busy too. News partner K-G-W found long lines at the Alaska Airlines and Jet Blue ticket counters. The Skinner family from London watched the eclipse in Newport, but it took them quite awhile to travel from the Coast to P-D-X. They missed their flight.

If you have plans to go to the airport today, give yourself plenty of time. There may be traffic and long lines. There were Eclipse chasers who did make their flights last night, but not without worry. Anyone using PDX today is asked to give themselves at least two extra hours to account for all the heavy traffic.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW