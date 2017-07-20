Eastern Oregon University Offering Dorms to Eclipse Tourists

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) – People traveling to northeastern Oregon to see next month’s solar eclipse now have another lodging option.

The Observer newspaper reports (https://is.gd/3BaOmy ) that Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is offering its residential dorms to tourists.

The rooms are available for rental from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 for $500 total, which must be paid in full at the time of reservation.

The rooms hold up to five people and include kitchenettes, with a full refrigerator and microwave.

The university will also provide brochures about what there is to see and do in La Grande.