Eastern Oregon University Offering Dorms to Eclipse Tourists
By Grant McHill
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 4:48 PM

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) – People traveling to northeastern Oregon to see next month’s solar eclipse now have another lodging option.

The Observer newspaper reports (https://is.gd/3BaOmy ) that Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is offering its residential dorms to tourists.

The rooms are available for rental from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 for $500 total, which must be paid in full at the time of reservation.

The rooms hold up to five people and include kitchenettes, with a full refrigerator and microwave.

The university will also provide brochures about what there is to see and do in La Grande.

Related Content

Lane County Man Accused of Shooting Friend on Camp...
Kidnap Victim Killed In Car Crash In Eastern Orego...
Dead And Diseased Trees Cause Closure Of Campgroun...
41 Elk Drown In Eastern Oregon
New Oregon Eclipse Campsites Already Sold Out
State Says Wolves Continue Recovery in Eastern Ore...
Comments