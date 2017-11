Coos Bay, Or. – A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded 100 miles off the Southern Oregon coast. Paul Caruso at The National Earthquake Information Center says it happened just after 9:30 a.m. today.

He says ” this is not part of the subduction zone where the plate isĀ pushing underneath Oregon and the reason why you have the Cascade volcanoes there. So, this earthquake occurred farther out into the ocean. There’s a spreading center there.” No damage was reported.