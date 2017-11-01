Man In Pink Bunny Costume Wanted For Old Town Stabbing

Portland, Or. – On Wednesday November 1, 2017, at 5:11 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street.

Officers arrived in the area and located an adult male victim and applied first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening stab wound.

During the investigation, officers learned the man was in the area when he was approached by an unknown male subject, dressed in a pink bunny costume, and stabbed. Officers searched the area for the suspect but no one matching the suspect’s description was located.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of this stabbing is asked to contact the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.