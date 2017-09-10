Eagle Creek Fire Update

Columbia River Gorge, Washington – Calm weather over the weekend in the Gorge has helped firefighters tackle spots of the Eagle Creek Fire more aggressively, as it still burns more than a week after being started. Latest forecasts call for possibly hotter, drier, windy conditions which is concerning especially for those still under evacuation notice. But, there is some encouraging news here as well. Sunday morning, 9-10-17, Oregon State Fire Marshals and other officials held a press conference on the latest conditions. They say as early smoke and clouds cleared later on Saturday, fire managers took the opportunity to make aerial observations of the fire. Their flight showed many reasons to be positive about progress being made toward containing the fire. Firefighters continued to close off the western end of the fire near Bridal Veil by strengthening line with burnouts.

KXL’s Jacob Dean took a drive through the Gorge from Portland to Goldendale, WA on Saturday afternoon.

“What stands out most to me, and it really comes as a huge sigh of relief, is how much green I saw, looking back across the Columbia River to the Oregon side of the Gorge as we stopped at various view points. Between the Corbett area and Bonnieville Dam the fire appears to be very spotty, just smaller pockets of smoke scattered lightly here and there, from what I could see looking across the river.

There’s still much more fire activity as you move east of Bonnieville Dam. The most smoke I could see was around Cascade Locks and to the East in Hood River County, as we stopped and looked from Stevenson, WA.

There are still areas, almost like sections or pockets of the Gorge that were pretty smoky, I could notice a small itchy throat starting to come on as we passed through the more smoky areas It’s important to point out that enough though I’m happy to see so much green, and in a way it doesn’t appear to be as bad as I first thought it could be, I’m only getting views of small pockets of the Eagle Creek Fire, looking at it across the river from SR-14. I’m sure as we get to see and understand a better picture of all the damage done by this devastating fire, it will be absolutely, tragically, heart breaking to say the least.”

Interstate I-84 is still closed in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River, and SR-14 is closed to Semi Truck traffic in the area as of Sunday morning.

Here is more information from Sunday Morning’s Update on the Eagle Creek Fire courtesy of Oregon State Fire Marshal:

Conditions were calm over the Eagle Creek Fire for most of the day, yesterday. As early smoke and clouds cleared later in the day, fire managers took the opportunity to make aerial observations of the fire. Their flight showed many reasons to be positive about progress being made toward containing the fire. Firefighters continued to close off the western end of the fire near Bridal Veil by strengthening line with burnouts. That burn didn’t really take hold until the afternoon hours when it finally got some sun and lower humidity. Much of the southwest side, difficult to reach because of steep, rugged conditions actually burned back on itself throughout the day.

The aerial reconnaissance detected very little smoke in the critical area north of the Bull Run Watershed. The fire continued backing slowly down around the basins on the southeast fire perimeter and good preparation work was done above Lake Branch Road. All along the southeast and eastern flanks of the fire, scouting is underway to tie together a series of roads and trails to create a barrier to the fire’s eastern progression without putting firefighters in hazardous conditions encountered during a direct attack. The most active part of the fire yesterday was near Herman Creek; however, the fire has not yet crossed the creek.

Weather is due to change, becoming drier and warmer today and Monday and more active fire behavior is expected as a result. The changing weather conditions will begin to test the hard work firefighters have put in during the break from dry, hot, windy conditions.

Oregon State Fire Marshall (OSFM) structural crews will assist west end of the fire with burnout operations. A structure fire engine and a water tender will be at Multnomah Falls. OSFM crews will also be assisting with burnout in Cascade Locks and performing structure protection in the Level I Evacuation Zone in Hood River.

Personnel Assigned: Type 1 (hot) crews, 12 Type 2 crews and 5 Type 2 Initial Attack Crews; 96 Engines;

10 helicopters; 969 Personnel

Contact Information: Fire Information 541-392-1632 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.) or eaglecreekfire2017@gmail.com

Location: Hood River and Multnomah Counties, Oregon; 1 mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon

Start Date: September 2, 2017, 4:02 p.m. Size: Approximately 33,382 acres

Percent Contained: 7

Two community meetings will be held on Monday, September 11, to share information about the Eagle Creek Fire:

6 p.m. at the Edgefield Amphitheater, 2126 Halsey Street, in Troutdale and

7:00 p.m. at the Marine Park Pavilion in Cascade Locks

View a map of the evacuation levels in Hood River County

Additional fire, closure and evacuation information can be found at

*Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/

*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleCreekandIndianCreekFires2017/

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/eaglecreekfire

*Oregon Smoke Information: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

*Multnomah County Sheriff Flash Alert: https://www.flashalert.net/id/MCSO

*Hood River County Sheriff: http://www.hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news/

*Road Closures: https://tripcheck.com

*Firewise Information: http://www.firewise.org/

Images of fire taken Saturday 9/9/17 between 3 and 5pm, courtesy of Reporter Jacob Dean