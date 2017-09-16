Eagle Creek Fire Update 9/16: I-84 WB Work; ODFW Fish Rescue; Gorge Restoration Fund

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – Officials will hold another press conference on the Eagle Creek Fire Saturday morning at 9:30. At this point it’s burned more than 41,000 acres and is about 28 percent contained. All Level 3 evacuation orders in Multnomah county have been lifted. Several areas are still at Level two, and folks have to be ready to leave at a moments notice. ODOT will be closing I-84 Westbound this morning from 6am to 11am to remove more trees in the area. I-84 Eastbound remains closed. Officials say this is likely the longest closure of I-84 in the freeway’s history.

The rain in the forecast brings great news for crews fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, but not for Fish and Wildlife officials. Mudslides and debris flow could harm fish at the Cascade hatchery near Eagle Creek. So they are trucking these fish out to other hatcheries this weekend to save them. In total they are evacuating 1.65 million Coho salmon and 132,000 Spring Chinook salmon. They are using special trucks with oxygen to keep the fish healthy. The nearby Bonneville Hatchery has well water available and is not expected to be hit as hard by debris flow. They are keeping their 2.4 million fish on site.

New restoration efforts are getting underway. The National Forest Foundation has setup the Eagle Creek Restoration Fund to help cover the cost of repairing parts of the Gorge that people really treasure. Patrick Shannon with the foundation says the Forest Service funds wont be enough to help the area fully recover. That’s where you come in. They are also looking for businesses that may be willing to help match donations.

Click here to donate online at National Forests dot org.

The National Forest Foundation will work with the Forest Service on how to best use the funds to repair trials and replant trees.

Image of Eagle Creek Fire taken 9/14/17 from Stevenson, WA. Courtesy of News Partner KGW.