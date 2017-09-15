Eagle Creek Fire Update 9/15: 84 WB Open, New Evacuations, New Record Cost

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – After more than a week I-84-WESTBOUND is open again in the Gorge. O-DOT reopened the stretch between Hood River and Troutdale Thursday night. But the EASTBOUND lanes are still closed. The fire has grown to more than 41,000 acres and is 28% contained.

O-DOT crews spent days clearing dangerous debris from the Eagle Creek Fire off the highway.

UPDATE: The Ramps from I-84 West into and out of Cascade Locks have been reopened Friday morning by ODOT.

Crews are making progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, but there were more evacuations Thursday. Thousands of homes in Hood River County have been put on new evacuation notices with the fire moving EAST. Now the Red Cross is packing up its Stevenson shelter and heading to Hood River. That means some evacuees will be forced to move again.

And there’s no school for students for Friday Officials announced last night, the Hood River County School district is closed today.

A boil water advisory is still in play for the Crystal Springs Water District in Hood River County. That means that if you live there, you need to boil your water, and DO NOT consume raw tap water. The county’s health department will take off the advisory when the water is safe to drink.

We tend to worry about the wildlife following a major fire in our forests. The fact is though, we don’t need to worry. It turns out the fire in the gorge may be of benefit to some species. If they escaped the flames they’ll be back to reclaim their habitat. They’ll fly in for a feast of those bugs and beetles that took shelter beneath the bark. Most affected will be aquatic wildlife in the short term but eventually the nutrients in the soil will cause an increase in their food supply.

Oregonlive reports The U.S. Forest Service has spent more than $2 billion battling forest fires around the country including here in Oregon. Its a new record as wildfires cover the West in one of the nation’s worst fire seasons. Wildfires have ravaged the West this summer with 64 large fires burning across 10 states as of Thursday, including 21 fires in Montana and 18 in Oregon. In all, 48,607 wildfires have burned nearly 13,000 square miles.

Image of Eagle Creek Fire taken on 9/12/17 – Courtesy of Hood River County Sheriff’s Office & News Partner KGW.