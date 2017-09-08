Eagle Creek Fire Now 7 Percent Contained

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – The growth of the Eagle Creek Fire in the Gorge has slowed down, but those living to the East of the fire-line still have a lot of questions.

About a thousand folks gathered with fire officials last night at the Hood River High School gym. Despite hope of cooling temperatures, and a chance of rain, residents are still concerned about their property.

The Eagle Creek Fire is now designated as the top priority wildfire in the country. It’s burned more than 33,000 acres and is seven percent contained. At least three homes have been destroyed.

You can also see the current evacuation map here.

Officials will hold another press conference at 9am Friday 9/8/17 to update us on the latest. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds will be there, and bring you everything you need to know right here on FM News 101 KXL.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story.

Picture courtesy of News Partner KGW